2023 June 29 14:31

SC Zvezda delivered tanker Akademik Gubkin to the customer

Image source: Zvezda

Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (SC Zvezda, Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) has held delivery of the Akademik Gubkin tanker and the launching of the Vostochny Prospect tanker. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in the ceremony via teleconference, according to the press center of RF Government.

The ceremony held on Shipbuilder’s Day was attended by Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako. According to him, the Akademik Gubkin, the fourth tanker in the series of Aframax ships under construction at the shipyard, is delivered to Rosnefteflot (a subsidiary of Rosneft). The tanker had completed its sea trials successfully. Upon completion of the ceremony, the tanker left the water area of Bolshoy Kamen for the first voyage.

The Vostochny Prospect tanker was launched using the Vympel transport and transfer dock. In the near time, the ship will undergo outfitting works and then mooring and sea trials in the sea.

High ice class green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil in an unlimited navigation area. With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers are the first vessels of this type built in Russia. It is designed in compliance with high standards of environmental safety. The tanker’s propulsion installation and auxiliary power plant can run on both traditional fuels and clean fuel – liquefied natural gas to meet the requirements on Sox and GHG emissions in the Baltic Sea and in the North Sea.

Today, the portfolio of Zvezda Shipyard includes 12 Aframax tankers, 10 of which are ordered by AO Rosnefteflot (a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Company). The first three Aframax tankers, Vladimir Monomakh, Vladimir Vinogradov and Okeansky Prospect, are already involved in regular transportation of crude oil.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes. At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio exceeds 60 vessels including nuclear-powered icebreaker Leader, tankers of the new generation, Arctic shuttle tankers, gas carriers and multifunctional supply ships.

The following facilities have already been put into operation at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex: the hull production workshop, painting booths, the open heavy outfitting slipway and Russia’s largest dry dock.

Photos by SC Zvezda