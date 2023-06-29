  • Home
  CMA CGM announces the new setup for TMX 2 service connecting Turkey, Italy, France and Algeria
  • 2023 June 29 14:12

    CMA CGM announces the new setup for TMX 2 service connecting Turkey, Italy, France and Algeria

    CMA CGM announced the new setup of TMX 2 – Turkey Med Express 2 service, which will call Malta replacing Alger with new rotation duration of 28 days.

    New features of TMX 2 are the following:
     Fleet: 4 vessels x 1,700 TEU
     Frequency: Weekly – 28-day rotation
     Rotation: GEMLIK – IZMIT – ISTANBUL – ALIAGA – SALERNO – GENOA – MARSEILLE – MALTA – SKIKDA
     Improving connectivity with Malta hub
     Optimizing schedule reliability with better flexibility
     Maintaining best transit time
     Starting from July 10th, 2023 in Aliaga

2023 June 29

