2023 June 29 13:42

California approves a $42 million grant to the Port of Oakland for its Green Power Microgrid Project

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) voted to approve a $42 million grant to the Port of Oakland for its Green Power Microgrid Project. This project will markedly increase the Port’s ability to deliver green-sourced power to its seaport operations, bringing the Port even closer to its zero emissions goal, according to the company's release.

The Port of Oakland joined forces with Caltrans, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to submit the grant. The project site is within the Port of Oakland seaport complex, and the Port will implement the project.

The total project cost is $60 million. The Port of Oakland will provide approximately $18 million in funds for the project.



The project will dramatically increase the number of pieces of heavy-duty equipment that can be charged at seaport facilities, raising the Port's capacity to over 1,000 on- and off-road Zero Emissions Vehicles (ZEVs).

Once completed, the Microgrid will also increase the availability of green power for ships docked at Oakland and refrigerated containers in transit at Port facilities.

This project also supports the Port of Oakland's and California’s efforts to achieve its emissions reduction goals related to seaport operations. Additionally, the Microgrid will supply backup power to help insulate the Port of Oakland from regional power outages.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows.