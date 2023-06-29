2023 June 29 10:40

Nakhodka Shipyard lays down new series of crab catchers numbering 14 units

Image source: Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard

On 29 June 2023, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard (NSRY, Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory) held a keel-laying ceremony for a new series of crab catchers numbering 14 units. The bulk of the series is intended for Antey Group, according to the shipyard’s Telegram.

According to the statement, the simultaneous keel-laying of so many ships is a great event for the shipyard and for the entire Primorsky Territory and the Far East region. The shipyard is building 22 ships today. It is the largest series in the history of shipyard.

In June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme. Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK). Investments of Antey Group into the construction of crab catchers totaled RUB 13.5 billionThe project is being implemented in three series: 3+3+2.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the readiness of Kapitan Khazan (hull №030) was estimated at 96% as of the beginning of June. The readiness of Kapitan (Hull No 029) and Dmitry Konoplyov (Hull No 031) - 90%, Mys Navarin (No 032) — 53%; Bukhta Natalyee (No 033) — 50%; Zaliv Shelekhova (No 034) — 49%, Bukhta Olga (No 035) and Karaginsky Zaliv (No 036) - 21%.

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. Main business activities of the shipyard are shipbuilding, ship repair, construction of lower bases of drilling towers, fabrication and assembly of steel structures, fabrication of unusual steel structures, fabrication of steel welded tanks, machine building. The total area of ​​the shipyard’s production facilities is 36.4 hectares. The monthly output of processed metal can reach 2000 tons, depending on the complexity of the manufactured steel structures and the material used.