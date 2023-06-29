2023 June 29 09:58

Long-term ocean freight rates fall by almost 50% in key pricing benchmark across last three months - Xeneta

The carrier industry took another major hit in June, with the latest data from Xeneta’s Shipping Index (XSI®) showing a decline of 9.4% in global long-term shipping rates. Following on the heels of a 27.5% collapse in May, and a 10.3% fall in April, contracted rates have now shed 47.2% of their value in the last three months alone, and 51.7% over the course of 2023.

Xeneta’s real-time data, crowd-sourced from leading global shippers, shows falls in the prices of valid long-term contracts across all key trading corridors. The uniform declines have now pushed the XSI® to a 23-month low.



The Far East export benchmark, a key link in the global supply chain, has steeply declined since December 2022, shedding 65.3% of its value. Meanwhile, the US import sub-index is down 56.3% for the year, with the European import benchmark declining 46.2%. The opposing European export figure fared only slightly better, down 38.3%.



China to North Europe and Indian West Coast & Pakistan to North Europe are two trades that have racked up total declines of more than 70% since the end of last year. Taiwan to the Mediterranean and Taiwan to North Europe have also plummeted from the heights of 2022, with falls of 65.5% for 2023 to date.

The trade lane from South America East Coast to China is up by 11% month-on-month.



Xeneta’s in-depth analysis shows a decline in all import and export benchmark figures for all regions. In Europe, the import sub-index hit a 24-month low point, falling 9.4% since May, while the export figure dropped for the third consecutive month, declining 5.1%. The XSI® for Far East exports lost 13.9% of its value in June and has now slumped by 69.5% since its peak last year. The back-haul regional import trade has experienced a more muted decline, with a fall of 6.7% in June and 35.4% for the year to date.

The story continues on the US sub-indexes, with an 11% drop on the import benchmark pushing it to an 18-month low. The export back-haul figure recorded a 4.3% fall.



The US container exports increased for the for the first four months of the year, by 1.8% year-on-year, while inbound container demand for Europe ‘only’ declined by 1.1% for the same period.

