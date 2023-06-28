2023 June 28 14:10

Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches digital radar and camera network over the entire port area

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is taking traffic management to the next level with the launch of an extensive digital radar and camera network, according to the company's release. This advanced equipment scans the entire Antwerp port area and will become the backbone of safe and efficient shipping traffic. Following the recently launched drone network, this represents another important step towards the realisation of a complete digital nervous system covering the area.



The vast Antwerp port area covers more than 120 km2 with 11,000 hectares of waterways and quays. More than 300,000 shipping movements take place in the port every year. In order to continuously monitor the entire area, as well as all shipping movements, Port of Antwerp-Bruges has expanded and digitised it's camera and radar infrastructure.

The 460 cameras and 22 radars are directly connected to the Antwerp Coordination Centre and provide operational services such as Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) and the Harbour Master's Office with a comprehensive view of the port. This allows them to closely monitor shipping and incidents and to manage waterways and moorings more efficiently and safely according to the highest IALA (International Association of Lighthouse Authorities) standards. The images are then viewed and analysed by colleagues with police powers and can also be shared with security services and other authorities.



With this network launching today, the port now has one of the most advanced and high-performance systems of any port in the world. Thanks to the digitisation of the entire network, it is also ready to be connected to APICA (Advanced Port Information and Control Assistant), the port's digital twin. This digital copy of the entire port area provides a scan every second to create a real-time picture of what is happening at the port based on thousands of pieces of data from a network of cameras, sensors and drones. Operational since 2022, APICA supports port workers to quickly gain visibility into the situation on the ground, and, therefore, to carry out their work more safely and efficiently.

The smart cameras are equipped with specially designed artificial intelligence that allows them to recognise ships. In combination with detailed radar data, this real-time data will further increase situational awareness in the future in order to evolve towards predictive and steering behaviour.