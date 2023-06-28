2023 June 28 14:01

RF Government nominates Yevgeny Ditrikh as candidate for USC Board of Directors

The list of nominated candidates is extended to 13 people

The Government of the Russian Federation has nominated candidates for the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), according to the order published on the official Internet portal of legal information on 27 June 2023. The new candidate in the list is Yevgeny Ditrikh, General Director of State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

Other candidates are First Deputy General Director of Rostec State Corporation Vladimir Artyakov, Head of Rosmorrechflot Zakhary Dzhioev, Secretary of State - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov, Deputy Minister of Defense Alexei Krivoruchko, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia Irina Okladnikova , Chairman of the Board of Directors of USC Georgy Poltavchenko, member of the board of the military-industrial commission of the Russian Federation Vladimir Pospelov, General Director of the USC Alexei Rakhmanov, Deputy General Director of Rosatom - Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate Vyacheslav Ruksha, Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov, Vice President of Rosneft Andrey Shishkin.

RF Government has also nominated candidates for the Audit Commission of USC.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

RF Government’s order is available in Russian on IAA PortNews website >>>>