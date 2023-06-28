2023 June 28 17:23

CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 1.2 service connecting Turkey, Spain, France and Algeria

CMA CGM reshuffles its TMX1.2 – TURKEY MED EXPRESS 1.2 service, which will add Gebze, Turkey in the rotation and will also call at Djen Djen, Algeria instead of Bejaia.

This reshuffle will allow to maintain a large coverage in Algeria while bringing a better service reliability despite the congestion situation.

New features of TMX 1.2 are the following:

Fleet: 3 vessels x 950 TEU

Frequency: Weekly – 21-day rotation

Rotation: IZMIT – GEBZE – GEMLIK – ALIAGA – VALENCIA – BARCELONA – MARSEILLE – DJEN DJEN – ANNABA – IZMIT