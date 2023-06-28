  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 1.2 service connecting Turkey, Spain, France and Algeria
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 28 17:23

    CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 1.2 service connecting Turkey, Spain, France and Algeria

    CMA CGM reshuffles its TMX1.2 – TURKEY MED EXPRESS 1.2 service, which will add Gebze, Turkey in the rotation and will also call at Djen Djen, Algeria instead of Bejaia.

    This reshuffle will allow to maintain a large coverage in Algeria while bringing a better service reliability despite the congestion situation.

    New features of TMX 1.2 are the following:
     Fleet: 3 vessels x 950 TEU
     Frequency: Weekly – 21-day rotation
     Rotation: IZMIT – GEBZE – GEMLIK – ALIAGA – VALENCIA – BARCELONA – MARSEILLE – DJEN DJEN – ANNABA – IZMIT

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 28

18:03 Performance Shipping announces time charter contract with ST Shipping
17:56 Seaports of Rostov-on-Don and Azov start recovering their throughput
17:23 CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 1.2 service connecting Turkey, Spain, France and Algeria
17:07 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaygach returned to its homeport Murmansk
16:53 ASCO announces the launching of Aframax "Karabakh”
16:33 Eastern Pacific Shipping applies propeller coatings across fleet to reduce emissions and improve CII
16:13 Fred. Olsen Seawind, Hafslund and Orsted form partnership to develop offshore wind in Norway
15:58 Rosmorport set to use unmanned technologies in hydrographic works in the port of Vladivostok
15:40 Port of Rotterdam Authority and Rotterdam World Gateway announce expansion in the Prinses Amaliahaven
15:23 MOL enters into a lease agreement for three new LNG carriers
14:43 France and Italy sign MoU on the mid-life upgrade of the four Horizon Frigates
14:13 MOL and INEOS sign term charter deal for two newbuilding LNG carriers
14:10 Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches digital radar and camera network over the entire port area
14:01 RF Government nominates Yevgeny Ditrikh as candidate for USC Board of Directors
13:42 Wartsila ANCS launches retrofit solution for its marine engine governor system
13:12 MOL, PETRONAS and SDARI acquire AiP for LCO2 carriers and FSO from major classification societies
12:47 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to lay down two crab catchers in 2023
12:25 European shipowners welcome ratification of the Hong Kong Convention
12:15 FESCO’s ship delivered 4.3 thousand tonnes of cargo to Anadyr under Northern Delivery Programme
11:52 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port and Dong Young Shipping look into intensification of refrigerated cargo transportation
11:30 Glander International Bunkering advances in green fuel with ISCC certificates
11:01 NYK to introduce world's first engine air compression system to reduce vessel GHG emissions
10:44 SITC announces the successful delivery of M/V “SITC YUHE”
10:14 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes first call from Wan Hai’s Trans-Pacific Service
10:10 Kazakhstan and Iran plan to increase grain transportation through the port of Amirabad to 1 million tonnes by the end of 2025
09:36 More than ten powerful dredgers to be deployed in 2023 for NSR infrastructure projects
09:13 Gromkiy and Sovershennyy corvettes of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet enter southern Philippine Sea

2023 June 27

18:04 HMM to launch standalone Far East-India-Mediterranean service
17:57 Second cargo of Russian crude oil arrived at Karachi port, Pakistan
17:35 FESCO shipped its first batch of 65 containers by nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput
17:16 PIL enhances coverage of Yemen with new Intra-Redsea Feeder 2 service
17:00 Limits of Nakhodka port expanded with two plots of land
16:41 NEDO selects MOL for "Research and development of a multi-purpose and multi-terminal hIGH voltage direct current Transmission system"
16:12 MacGregor has received a large access equipment order for a cruise vessel
15:53 Floating storage unit intended for LNG transshipment complex arrives at Ura Bay in the Barents Sea
15:46 Gasunie takes investment decision to build first part of national hydrogen network in Rotterdam
15:24 Gasum carries out the first ever bunker operation in Iceland
15:19 The First Hydrographic Conference is being held in Saint-Petersburg
14:52 New sail device for ships developed by Eco Marine Power
14:37 Share of Chinese shipyards in global shipbuilding portfolio reached 67.3%
14:21 S. Korea, Greece to jointly develop technologies for eco-friendly vessels
14:00 Net profit of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg doubled in 2022 to RUB 1.4 billion
13:41 Panama Canal commemorates seventh anniversary of the Neopanamax Locks
13:14 Wartsila to convert Stena Line’s vessels to operate with methanol fuel
12:51 Hoglund and DNV partner to ease emissions reporting for shipowners
12:35 Rostransmodernizatsia to create artificial plots of land for construction of Pionersky terminal
12:04 TotalEnergies prepares for methanol bunkering in Singapore
11:40 Shipping emissions could fall 28% to 47% by 2030
11:10 TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract by Azule Energy in Angola
10:51 Aleksandr Lukashenko ratifies Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on IWW shipping
10:30 TotalEnergies partners with Petronas and Mitsui on a Carbon Storage hub in Malaysia
10:02 Hong Kong ship recycling Convention set to enter into force
09:47 Saipem receives two new offshore drilling contracts totaling approximately 550 million dollars
09:19 Vladimir Putin extended special economic fuel-and-energy measures in response to price cap on Russian oil

2023 June 26

18:06 SITC, Hisense and Qingdao Port sign a tripartite strategic cooperation agreement
17:57 Hydrographic Company to get RUB 34.8 billion from federal budget for NSR infrastructure development by 2026
17:48 APM Terminals ramps up testing of automated straddle carriers in Aarhus
17:35 O Bunkering became the official bunker supplier at Oman's Port of Khasab
17:04 Preliminary declaration accelerated customs clearance of imports in the port of Novorossiysk by 8.8% in 2023
16:25 Suez bunker prices fall following arrival of international bunker firms