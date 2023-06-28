CMA CGM to reshuffle TMX 1.2 service connecting Turkey, Spain, France and Algeria
CMA CGM reshuffles its TMX1.2 – TURKEY MED EXPRESS 1.2 service, which will add Gebze, Turkey in the rotation and will also call at Djen Djen, Algeria instead of Bejaia.
This reshuffle will allow to maintain a large coverage in Algeria while bringing a better service reliability despite the congestion situation.
New features of TMX 1.2 are the following:
Fleet: 3 vessels x 950 TEU
Frequency: Weekly – 21-day rotation
Rotation: IZMIT – GEBZE – GEMLIK – ALIAGA – VALENCIA – BARCELONA – MARSEILLE – DJEN DJEN – ANNABA – IZMIT