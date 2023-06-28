2023 June 28 12:47

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to lay down two crab catchers in 2023

Five ships built under investment quotas programme are to be delivered by 2026 inclusively

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is going to lay down two crab catchers in 2023, the 4th and the 5th ones. Their design elaboration is to be completed in the near time, Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo, said in his interview with IAA PortNews.

Under the federal programme on granting fishing quotas in return for investments known as “keel quota” programme, Krasnoye Sormovo is building five crab catching ships of Project КСП01 for the companies of North West Fishing Consortium. In the near time, the shipyard is to deliver the lead ship of the series, named Vaygach. On June 16, the ship was sent to Vyborg Shipyard for fitting out and sea trials. Upon completion of those works, the crab catcher will be delivered to the customer. The 2nd and the 3rd ships in the series are under construction.

“Under the contract, the customer is to get Vaygach this year, two serial crab catchers are to be delivered in 2024, two more – in 2026 due to the alteration of the project for catching and transportation of live crab,” said Mikhail Pershin.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.

Read more about the company’s shipbuilding programme in IAA PortNews’ interview with Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo. The interview will be published on IAA PortNews website on June 30