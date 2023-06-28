2023 June 28 11:52

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port and Dong Young Shipping look into intensification of refrigerated cargo transportation

The Korean partners visited the port’s refrigerated terminal

On 28 June 2023, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC (VSFP, Vladmorrybport) hosted a business meeting with Dong Young Shipping (S. Korea). The parties discussed the possibilities to intensify transportation of refrigerated cargo, the stevedore wrote in its Telegram.

The Korean partners were demonstrated the port’s production facilities including the port’s refrigerated terminal, a unique facility in the Far East of Russia. The terminal offers comprehensive logistics services to fish owners.

Handling of fish products is one of the key activities of Vladmorrybport. The terminal management pays much attention to creating conditions for its development.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.