2023 June 28 11:30

Glander International Bunkering advances in green fuel with ISCC certificates

The global bunker trading firm announced its ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications for biofuel operations in Norway and Geneva offices, according to the company's release.

Glander International Bunkering has received the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certificates from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), a globally recognized independent multi-stakeholder initiative and leading certification system supporting sustainable, fully traceable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chains.

The ISCC EU ensures compliance with the social and environmental sustainability criteria of the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED I and II) that sets environmental standards for all biofuels and bioliquids used in the European Union (EU). It guarantees that biofuels are not sourced from regions with high biodiversity or high carbon stock, while achieving savings in greenhouse gas emissions.

Complementing this, the ISCC PLUS covers the entire supply chain, ensuring that biomass used in the production of biofuel is traceable and sustainably produced. This includes standards for social sustainability, human rights, labor rights and good working conditions.



The fuel types covered within the ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certificates are as follows: biodiesel, bioethanol, co-processed oil as replacement for marine fuel, co-processed oil as replacement for diesel, and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).