2023 June 27 16:12

MacGregor has received a large access equipment order for a cruise vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for a comprehensive package of access equipment for a cruise vessel, which will be built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, according to the company's release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 second quarter orders received. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner during the fourth quarter of 2025.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, hardware and commissioning of lifting and other platforms, shell doors, hatch covers and automatic gangways.



