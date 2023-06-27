2023 June 27 15:53

Floating storage unit intended for LNG transshipment complex arrives at Ura Bay in the Barents Sea

Saam FSU for liquefied natural gas (LNG) intended for LNG transshipment complex arrived at Ura Bay in the Barents Sea at night on June 26/27, 2023. Pilots of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch are involved in safe placement and fixing of the vessel, tells IAA PortNews. Staying onboard the FSU and tugboats for 10 days they will organize and control anchoring operations.

Saam FSU is a non-self-propelled vessel with length of 400 m, width of 60 m and loaded draft of 12.2 m. Its capacity is 360,000 cbm.

When the facility is put into operation, the Murmansk Branch of Rosmorport will provide pilotage services to vessels loading/unloading the FSU as well as navigation services involving the Kola Bay VTMS to ensure safe navigation in the area of FSU operation. To increase the capabilities of the Kola Bay VTMS, the construction of an automated wireless observer unit is being completed in the Ura Bay. It will be integrated into the vessel traffic management system of the Kola Bay.

