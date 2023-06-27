2023 June 27 14:37

Share of Chinese shipyards in global shipbuilding portfolio reached 67.3%

In 5M’2023, the country’s shipyards secured orders for newbuildings with a total deadweight of 26.45 million tonnes

Having maintained global leadership for 13 consecutive years, Chinese shipbuilding continues to grow. In January-May 2023, the country’s shipyards secured orders for newbuildings with a total deadweight of 26.45 million tonnes, 49.5% more, year-on-year, Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) wrote in its Telegram with the reference to China Association of The National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

Annual construction of ships in the country rose by 15.4% and reached 48.1% of the global shipbuilding volumes, the volume of orders — by 15.5% (51.6% of the global volume).