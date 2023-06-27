  • Home
  TotalEnergies prepares for methanol bunkering in Singapore
  2023 June 27

    TotalEnergies prepares for methanol bunkering in Singapore

    French energy producer Total Energies is looking into the possibility of setting up green methanol bunker supply in Singapore, according to Ship & Bunker.

    The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol specialists Green Marine Bunkering to carry out a joint development study on methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

    The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol specialists Green Marine Bunkering.

