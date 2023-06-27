TotalEnergies prepares for methanol bunkering in Singapore
French energy producer Total Energies is looking into the possibility of setting up green methanol bunker supply in Singapore, according to Ship & Bunker.
The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol specialists Green Marine Bunkering to carry out a joint development study on methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
