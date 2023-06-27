2023 June 27 12:04

TotalEnergies prepares for methanol bunkering in Singapore

French energy producer Total Energies is looking into the possibility of setting up green methanol bunker supply in Singapore, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol specialists Green Marine Bunkering to carry out a joint development study on methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.



The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with methanol specialists Green Marine Bunkering.