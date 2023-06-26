  • Home
  • 2023 June 26 14:55

    China’s coal imports in January-May 2023 surged by almost 90%

    In May, coal imports grew by 93% to 39.6 million tonnes

    In January-May 2023, China’s coal imports surged by 89.6%, year-on-year, to 180 million tonnes, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In May 2023, coal imports grew by 93% to 39.6 million tonnes.

    In January-May 2023, coal production in China rose by 4.8% to 1.91 billion tonnes including 390 million tonnes produced in May (+4.2%).

    In January-May 2023, exports via Russian seaports totaled 88.9 million tonnes (+14.4%).

