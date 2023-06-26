2023 June 26 15:14

King Abdulaziz Port breaks monthly container record

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam set a container throughput record last May by handling 206,145 TEUs, making it the highest volume ever registered in a single month at the Dammam based hub, according to Mawani.

The operational feat is reflective of efforts put in by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to scale up the Kingdom’s maritime industry and consolidate its position as a top-ranking beacon of logistics excellence, economic development, and global trade in line with the Saudi Leadership’s vision for the vital sector.

The achievement also speaks highly of King Abdulaziz Port’s world-class performance as a competitive logistics destination boasting top-tier capabilities, worldwide connectivity, and efficient operations. An example of the exceptional track record can be found in 2022 when the Arabian Gulf port rewrote history books by processing 2,038,787 TEUs – its biggest tally to date in a calendar year.

The national maritime regulator is closely working with SGP to transform King Abdulaziz Port into a pioneer in sustainability, digital transformation, and integrated supply chain solutions within the global logistics landscape.