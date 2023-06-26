2023 June 26 12:24

Maersk orders six methanol powered vessels

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has made an order of six mid-sized container vessels – all having dual-fuel engines able to operate on green methanol. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group will build the six 9,000 TEU vessels which will be delivered in 2026 and 2027, according to the company's release.



In 2021, Maersk ordered the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel following a commitment to the principle of only ordering newbuilt vessels that can sail on green fuels. Just two years later, the global orderbook stands at more than 100 methanol-enabled vessels.

By ordering additional six vessels, Maersk now has 25 methanol-enabled vessels on order.

Later this summer, the first methanol-enabled vessel, a 2,100 TEU feeder vessel, will be delivered to Maersk.

About the six new vessels:

They have a capacity of 9,000 containers (Twenty Foot Equivalent - TEU)

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Groupwill build the six vessels in China

The ships will be delivered from 2026 and with last delivery in March 2027

All of them have dual fuel engines making them able to operate on both fuel oil and methanol

Upon delivery, the vessels will replace existing capacity in the Maersk fleet

Replacing vessels in a similar size segment, the new vessels will reduce Maersk’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 450,000 tons CO2e per year on a fuel lifecycle basis when operating on green methanol.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.