2023 June 25 12:17

Matthew Luckhurst appointed as new APM Terminals Bahrain's MD

APM Terminals Bahrain, the operating company of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, has announced the appointment of Matthew Luckhurst as the new Managing Director for Bahrain. He will be assuming the role on the 2nd of July 2023.



Matthew, a British national, joins APM Terminals from his current role as Vice President for Container Shipping at Milaha based in Qatar. His previous roles include Vice President of Bahri Logistics in Saudi Arabia and Managing Director United Africa Feeder Line out of Mauritius. Additionally, Matthew held multiple roles with P&O Nedlloyd and Maersk Line, across East Africa, Indonesia, Korea and Japan, as well as a short role with Kuehne & Nagel in Kenya.



APM Terminals’ Managing Director for Asia and the Middle East Jon Goldner, made the announcement welcoming Bahrain’s new MD stating, “Matthew brings valuable commercial and business development flare and extensive leadership experience across the Middle East. He has a strong background in the maritime sector and its related operations and is the perfect candidate to propel APM Terminal Bahrain’s future growth. Bahrain is a key market within our network, and we are confident that Matthew has the necessary skills to deliver the best results to our valuable customers in the region.”



Matthew Luckhurst takes over from Chief Financial Officer and interim Managing Director Farooq Zuberi who assumed the role after the previous Managing Director resigned for personal reasons.