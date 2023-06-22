2023 June 22 17:25

HYPORT Duqm consortium signs a major agreement with Hydrom for the development of green hydrogen

DEME, a leading international contractor and developer, and OQ, a global integrated energy group, have signed a Project Development Agreement with Hydromfor the pioneering HYPORT Duqm project, which will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, according to the company's release.

Hydrom is orchestrating Oman’s national interest in green hydrogen, isfully owned by Energy Development OMAN and regulated by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

HYPORT Duqm is being developed by DEME Concessions and OQ on an area of 150 square km. The area, which is part of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, is designed to produce wind power and solar energy with a combined renewable power capacity of around 1.3 GW in Phase 1 and potentially over 2.7 GW when Phase 2 is realised. The first phase of the project is set to produce approximately 330,000 tonnes of green ammonia and more than 650,000 tonnes during the second phase.

The HYPORT Duqm project is part of Oman's Vision 2040. Najla Zuhair Al-Jamali added that this agreement reflect the commitment of the OQ Group to realize this plan, noting that this is an important step towards achieving zero carbon neutrality by the year 2050, and positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a global centre for green industries.



