2023 June 22 15:31

“K” Line conducts demonstrative test voyage of a tugboat using marine biodiesel fuel at Nagoya Port

“K” Line Port Service Co., Ltd., a group company of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha., Ltd. (“K” LINE), conducted a demonstrative test voyage with the tugboat “Aihomaru” operating in Nagoya Port using next-generation biodiesel fuel, according to the company's release.

Biodiesel fuel is carbon neutral defined in the IPCC guidelines and a decarbonized fuel that can be used without changing the specifications of existing marine diesel engines by mixed combustion with heavy fuel oil (HFO), which is the main fuel for ships.

This time the biodiesel fuel supplied by Toyotsu Energy Corporation on May 10th (at Nagoya Port) is made from waste cooking oil.

This initiative contributes to a circular economy through the construction of a supply chain based on local production for local consumption. In the demonstrative test voyage, the fuel supply vessel (bunkering vessel) supplied marine biofuel to the Aihomaru with using a ship-to-ship method, with the aims of verifying that there is no hindrance to the series of ship operations and reducing CO2 emissions in operation.