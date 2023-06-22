2023 June 22 15:08

PIL introduces new Korea China Straits Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) introduced a new weekly direct service connecting key ports in South Korea, China, Malacca Straits and Vietnam, according to the company's release. The new service, known as Korea China Straits Service (KCS), will commence on 6 July 2023 from Pusan, South Korea. It will be served by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 1,800~2,200 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL and its partners.



The ports of call for the KCS service are:

Pusan – Kwangyang – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang (Westport) – Penang – Singapore – Ho Chi Minh (Cat Lai) – Nansha – Pusan