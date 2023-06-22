2023 June 22 12:59

All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" opened in Saint-Petersburg

Photo by IAA PortNews

Head of IAA PortNews' Analytical Department, has reported on the current situation in the bunkering market of Russia

The 16th All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" has opened in Saint-Petersburg today, 22 June 2023. Marina Borisenko, head of IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department, has reported on the current situation in the bunkering market of Russia.

The Forum is the largest industry focused event in the Russian Federation. It gathers professionals to discuss the challenges and the strategies for the development of bunker suppliers amid the current unfavorable period.

The Forum organizer, Russian Association of marine and river Bunker Suppliers (RosMorRechBunker) unites bunker suppliers from all shipping regions of the country, which together ensure the supply of at least 80% of the total volume of marine fuels in the Russian Federation. Strategic Partner of the Forum: Sberbank.

IAA PortNews is the main media partner of the event.

Photos by IAA PortNews