2023 June 21 16:45

Chowgule Shipyard launches first hybrid vessel for AtoB@C Shipping

Electramar was successfully launched at Chowgule Shipyard on the 21st June. She is the first unit in the series of twelve highly energy-efficient plug-in hybrid vessels ordered by the subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping, according to the company's release.



Currently, the shipyard has five vessels under construction at various stages. The steel cutting ceremony for the fifth vessel in the series, Maximar, was celebrated at the shipyard in the traditional Indian way at the end of March and the keel laying of the fourth vessel, Aquamar, in late April.

Electramar will be delivered in the autumn of this year. After that, one vessel will follow every three months. The order consists of twelve vessels with the last delivery expected to be in the second quarter of 2026.