2023 June 21 15:30

Glavgosexpertiza approves design documentation for Phase 1 of the project on development of VTMS in the port of Rostov-on-Don

Image source: Rosmorport

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering findings for Phase 1 of the project on construction of vessel traffic management system (VTMS) in the port of Rostov-on-Don. VTMS will improve radar monitoring in the water area and at the approaches to it.

The port of Rostov-on-Don was established in 1750. It is one of the oldest ports in Russia. Rostov-on-Don is the center of foreign trade in the south of the country. Rostov-on-Don was given the status of a seaport in 2010 by RF Government’s order dated 14 July 2010 (No 1160-r).

The project developer – FSUE Rosmorport. General designer – Southern Research and Production Center for Marine Mineral Exploration.