  • Home
  • News
  • Glavgosexpertiza approves design documentation for Phase 1 of the project on development of VTMS in the port of Rostov-on-Don
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 21 15:30

    Glavgosexpertiza approves design documentation for Phase 1 of the project on development of VTMS in the port of Rostov-on-Don

    Image source: Rosmorport
    VTMS will improve radar monitoring in the water area and at the approaches to it

    Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering findings for Phase 1 of the project on construction of vessel traffic management system (VTMS) in the port of Rostov-on-Don. VTMS will improve radar monitoring in the water area and at the approaches to it.

    The port of Rostov-on-Don was established in 1750. It is one of the oldest ports in Russia. Rostov-on-Don is the center of foreign trade in the south of the country. Rostov-on-Don was given the status of a seaport in 2010 by RF Government’s order dated 14 July 2010 (No 1160-r).

    The project developer – FSUE Rosmorport. General designer – Southern Research and Production Center for Marine Mineral Exploration.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 21

18:17 MAN Energy Solutions sells gas turbine business
18:00 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 5M’2023 climbed by 8% YoY tonnes
17:46 APM Terminals Callao exceeds one million TEUs for the first time
17:16 Kalmar secures an order from DP World for eight fully electric straddle carriers
17:06 MOL announces successful sea trial on LNG-fueled vessel for use of liquefied biomethane as marine fuel
16:45 Chowgule Shipyard launches first hybrid vessel for AtoB@C Shipping
16:24 Barge operators impose surcharges after rapid fall in Rhine water level
15:35 Port of Rotterdam Authority starts construction of new site on Maasvlakte II
15:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves design documentation for Phase 1 of the project on development of VTMS in the port of Rostov-on-Don
15:04 Mawani and ZATCA sign deals to regulate joint activities at six ports
14:41 SCZONE’s chairman witnesses $120 million signing of a new expansion contract for Flex company in Sokhna
14:13 Van Oord – Hakkers - De Klerk consortium awarded contract for first phase of Yangtze Canal project
13:57 Vladimir Putin gave instructions to expand the use of environmentally friendly water transport
13:54 Maersk to pioneer first container vessel conversion to methanol dual-fuel engine
13:09 KNUD E. HANSEN and Barrier Marine Services to provide HVAC System on Canada’s multi-purpose vessels
12:09 Shift Clean Energy with Gebhard and Werkina deliver hybrid chemical tanker for GEFO in first-of-its-kind venture
11:46 The second LNG carrier of the ORLEN Group’s fleet is heading for Swinoujscie
11:28 All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" opens in St Petersburg on June 22
11:09 Wartsila study examines the potential of Power-to-X fuels for power generation
10:37 Vladimir Putin ordered to expand civil shipbuilding programme for 2023–2027
10:09 DNV acquires Helsinki-headquartered cyber security services firm Nixu
09:43 Vladimir Putin calls for expansion of water passenger services within cities
09:21 EC formally adopted new rules for renewable hydrogen production

2023 June 20

20:45 Electric riverboats begin regular passenger service on the Moskva River
19:19 Russian Railways to invest RUB 400 million into development of Volzhsky terminal for North-South ITC
17:50 Russian Railways: over 3 million tons of international freight passed Naushki – Sukhe – Bator border crossing in 5M'2023
16:41 State Duma passes bill on zero VAT for ship repair yards
16:40 UN adopts marine biodiversity agreement
16:23 King Abdullah Port and Tabadul enter strategic partnership
15:53 Consortium Hakkers, Van Oord and De Klerk to construct tugboat quay wall in Yangtzekanaal
15:13 LR awards Type Approval in principle for SeaARCTOS’ self-contained shipboard emissions monitoring system
14:54 Details of the rescue operation performed by the crew of Oboronlogistics's Pizhma
14:33 Largest jack-up vessel Voltaire arrives in the UK to build largest wind farm in the world
14:22 MISC signs agreements with WinGD and DNV to develop next-generation ammonia engines
13:52 Saudi Arabia plans new bunkering facility at Yanbu
13:33 Zelenodolsk Shipyard delivers two tugboat of Project NE012
13:12 ABS and NOV Subsea Production Systems to enter final phase of subsea ammonia storage testing
12:43 FueLNG makes first delivery with new LNG bunker delivery vessel
12:28 RF Navy's Pacific Fleet units commenced final stage of drills in the off-shore maritime zone
12:23 Cargill and H2 Green Steel sign multi-year offtake contract to supply near zero-emission steel
11:42 DP World becomes first port operator in Turkey to use remote-controlled cranes in safety push
11:39 RF Government extends list of investment objects and lots for crab catching under investment quotas programme
10:40 New issue of PortNews Magazine provides a comprehensive review of shipbuilding and bunkering in Russia
10:11 Hyundai Mipo Shipyard receives an order from Algoma to build two 37,000 DWT ice class product tanker vessels
09:43 Transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports to hit 6.5 mln metric tons - Vitaly Savelyev
09:41 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding adopts Green Steel to the hydrogen dual-fuel tug
09:18 Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is closed
09:09 HHLA and CSPL sign agreement for CSPL’s minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort

2023 June 19

18:07 IEC Telecom unveils a new maritime LEO-based solution in the Philippines
17:52 DFDS launches a new unaccompanied freight service from Tilbury to Calais
17:47 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down minesweeper Dmitry Lysov of Project 12700
17:25 Port terminals and operators create the Association of Terminals and Operators of Manzanillo
17:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 5M'2023 rose by 2.9% YoY
16:39 Oboronlogistics’ Pizhma and RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held rescue operation to save 68 people
16:38 Ports of Stockholm increases solar electricity production by 55 percent
16:13 Port of Singapore throughput in 5M’2023 rose by 0.5% YoY to 241.6 million tonnes
15:50 Owners invest $166 billion in boxship and LNG newbuilds over three years
15:36 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 5M’2023 fell by 23% YoY
15:24 Greenpeace blocks Equinor’s tanker from discharging ‘produced water’ in Denmark
14:52 Bulkers collide at Port of Tarragona