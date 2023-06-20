2023 June 20 13:33

Zelenodolsk Shipyard delivers two tugboat of Project NE012

Image source: Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) has delivered tugs of Project NE012 to the state customer. The flag-raising ceremonies were held on June 15, the acceptance/delivery certificates were signed on 9 June 2023 upon completion if the state trials.

The ships are built for the National Guard Troops Federal Service of the Russian Federation.

The NE012 series tug was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Rybinsk Design Bureau LLC for towage of self-propelled and non-self-propelled watercraft and for cargo transportation on its deck. It construction operate in 0.5-meter thick brash ice of non-Arctic seas.

Key particulars: displacement - 400 tonnes, LOA - 26.8 m, beam - 9.5 m, draft - 2.4 m, full speed - 11 knots, cruising range - 650 miles, endurance - 5 days, crew - 8. The vessel was built to the RS Ice2 class. The main engines total power is 1268 kW. RS AUT3 class automation system enables semi-autonomous operation of the tug without constant presence of service personnel in the engine room.

Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky based in Tatarstan, Russia specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING. The shipyard has built more than 1,500 different ships, including 600 warships.

Photos from the website of Zelenodolsk Shipyard