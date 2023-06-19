2023 June 19 16:13

Port of Singapore throughput in 5M’2023 rose by 0.5% YoY to 241.6 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput rose by 2.9%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2023 increased by 0.5%, year-on-year, to 241.6 million tonnes, the port statistics showed. According to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, handling of oil cargo rose by 2% to 78.8 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo — by 13% to 9.23 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 2.9% to 15.68 million TEU.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2022, the port handled 577.7 million tonnes of cargo.