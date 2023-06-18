2023 June 18 11:18

CJ Logistics signs MOU with Taiwan’s 6th largest global shipping company

CJ Logistics announced that it has signed a “Strategic Business Agreement for Global Logistics Activation” at the headquarters of Evergreen in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, BusinessKorea reports.



Evergreen is a worldwide shipping company that transports container cargo globally, ranking 6th in the world in terms of ship capacity. It is part of the Evergreen Group, along with Eva Air, a Taiwanese airline.



Through this business agreement, both companies have agreed to actively cooperate in providing competitive freight rates and ship capacity for container cargo traveling between Korea, China, Japan and other Asian regions, and the United States and Europe.



Additionally, they have agreed to cooperate in expanding the volume through joint business for maritime container cargo transportation between the Asian region and Southeast Asia.



CJ Logistics has also opened the possibility of strategic collaboration with world-renowned shipping companies, such as France’s CMA-CGM, Hong Kong's OOCL, and China’s COSCO, which are part of the Ocean Alliance, the shipping alliance that Evergreen is a member of.



After the agreement ceremony, Byung Goo Kang, head of the global division at CJ Logistics, and Eric Hsieh, president of Evergreen, agreed to actively cooperate in identifying new business opportunities and strengthening competitiveness in the global market during their meeting.