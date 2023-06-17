2023 June 17 11:43

Manor Renewable Energy to extend the OPUS fleet with the build of a Chartwell Brevity Class CTV by Manor Marine

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE), an OEG Offshore Company, has committed to the extension of their European OPUS vessel fleet with the commission of a Chartwell Brevity Class crew transfer vessel.



The Brevity Class crew transfer vessel (CTV) has been designed by Chartwell Marine, UK naval architect and trusted pioneer of next generation vessel design, and will be constructed by Manor Marine at their dedicated shipbuilding facility in Portland, Dorset.



The Brevity responds to the need in the offshore wind support market for a high-powered CTV

capable of cost-effective and low-emissions operation. It boasts enhanced manoeuvrability and

stability due to its signature hull form optimisation and has a capacity of up to 32 personnel. Multiple crew configurations enable flexibility in space planning and enhance comfort necessary for longer offshore stays.



The CTV will be constructed under the Bureau Veritas classification, with a length of 27.8 meters and a beam of 9.4 meters, and will be fabricated using aluminium, making it lightweight and adaptable to suit the demands of the offshore wind industry.



Propelled with Tier III NOx reduced Quad Volvo IPS900 drives, each rated at 700hp at 2250PRM, the vessel is expected to achieve a minimum speed in excess of 25 knots at 100% power, as well as providing excellent manoeuvrability and power performance.



Mike James, Fleet Manager at Manor Renewable Energy, said: “MRE are delighted to be building again with the team at Manor Marine in Portland. The Chartwell Brevity, now under construction, is an excellent addition to our European fleet.



Construction of the Brevity Class vessel is currently underway, and completion is scheduled for early 2024.