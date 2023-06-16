2023 June 16 13:14

Throughput of Primorye ports to double by 2030 driven by transit growth

The Chinese side is invited to be actively involved in logistics projects on mutually beneficial and parity terms

Throughput of Primorye ports is planned to double by 2030 with the growth of transit including that of Chinese cargo, Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of the Primorsky Territory (Primorye), said at the Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair, according to the press center of Primorye Government.

According to Oleg Kozhemyako, the transit of Chinese Chinese cargoes via the ports of Primorye has a positive impact on the bilateral cooperation and a good economic effect.

“According to experts, the savings in transshipment of goods via our ports will make up to 3,000 yuan per container. We invite the Chinese side to be actively involved in logistics projects on mutually beneficial and parity terms. By increasing the transit of goods, we plan to double the cargo turnover of our ports in Vladivostok, Nakhodka, Vostochny, Slavyanka, Zarubino, Posyet by 2030,” said Oleg Kozhemyako adding that the region continues the development of its logistics infrastructure and the construction of check points.

According to an earlier report of IAA PortNews, in 5M’23, operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 98.9 million tonnes (+8.5%) including 64.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.4%) and 34 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.9%). Vostochny Port totaled 37.3 million tonnes (+12.9%), Vanino — 15.7 million tonnes (+3%), Vladivostok — 13.8 million tonnes (+8.1%), Nakhodka — 11.6 million tonnes (+12.4%), Prigorodnoye — 6 million tonnes (-14.6%).