2023 June 16 12:29

A.P. Moller – Maersk adds Sohar port call to the ‘Shaheen Express’ service

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) will add a new port call to its ocean shipping service, ‘Shaheen Express’, starting on 3rd July 2023, according to the company's release. The ‘Shaheen Express’ will rotate between Jebel Ali, Mundra, Pipavav, Jebel Ali, and Sohar, creating a stable and reliable service for the India-UAE-Oman corridor.

The direct service to Oman will improve transit time for some of the inbound corridors, such as from Port Qasim (Pakistan), Port Said (Egypt), Sokhna Port (Egypt), Kolkata Port (India), Jawaharlal Nehru Port (India) and some European ports. Similarly, by directly calling Mundra and Pipavav in India, it would greatly help the chemical and industrial exporters from Oman.

The introduction of ‘Shaheen Express’, combined with end-to-end logistics solutions being offered in Oman, will allow Maersk to bring competitiveness to the operations of importers and exporters out of Oman.

The ‘Shaheen Express’ will continue to contribute towards the rising trade between India and UAE as well that has seen a steady rise owing to the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that entered into force in May 2022.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.