2023 June 16 11:13

Port Houston handles 1.5mln TEUs in May 2023

Port Houston terminals handled 1,542,392 TEUs through May 2023, down 2% compared to the record-breaking volumes of 2022, according to the company's release.

As seen in markets around the country, import volumes in Houston continue to soften. In May, the Port handled 139,745 TEUs in loaded imports, a 12% reduction from last year but still the second-highest May import volumes in Port Houston’s history following last May’s record year.

Year-to-date imports at Port Houston are down by 3%, totaling 781,655 TEUs thus far. Despite the dip in import volume, Port Houston continues to see growth in loaded exports. Up 3% in May compared to last May, loaded export volumes have reached 569,502 TEUs year-to-date, a 14% increase from the same period last year. Strong exports through Port Houston are expected to continue, due in large part to the continued high demand for resin exports.