2023 June 16 09:58

CMA CGM upgrades its NC Levant service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area

CMA CGM has announced a new service setup of the NC LEVANT service.

New features of NC LEVANT are the following:

Addition of a Northbound call in Salerno, Italy, providing new market opportunities by establishing a direct maritime link from Italy to Northern Europe

Addition of a 6th vessel to the fleet (now 6 vessels of 4,420 TEU) allowing to optimize service frequency and schedule reliability

Weekly frequency and 42-day rotation

Extensive owned feedering network connections available in both North Europe and the Mediterranean

The new rotation is as follows:

Felixstowe - Hamburg - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Le Havre - Malta - Alexandria - Port Said West - Beirut - Iskenderun - Mersin - Salerno - Tanger Med - Felixstowe

First vessel will be m/v "CMA CGM ALCAZAR", in Salerno on July 10th, 2023