2023 June 16 09:24

TransContainer forecasts recovery of container throughput in Russia’s North-Western ports in 2024

A number of transport companies including Chinese ones put their vessels on the route

TransContainer expects the container throughput of Russia’s North-Western ports to recover in 2024, IAA PortNews correspondent cites TransContainer Director Victor Markov as saying at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023).

According to Victor Markov, Russian railways’ loading of cargo bound for the ports of the North-West totaled 305 thousand TEU in 5M’2023, which is 35% less than in the same period of the previous year (429 thousand TEU).

“Meanwhile, there is trend towards this market recovery. The last few months have shown very good growth. TransContainer, FESCO Group and a number of other Russian operators put ships on this route, as well as our Chinese partners. We are very optimistic about the recovery of traffic through the ports of the North-West and expect the recovery as early as next year,” Viktor Markov said.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 141,000 containers of about 219,000 TEU and 40,000 flatcars. The company owns 40 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.67% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 14 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.