2023 June 14 16:03

MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced the signing of a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with a vessel operation management company funded by JERA Co., Inc. (JERA)

This is the fifth contract, following a time charter contract for four LNG carriers that were signed for JERA. The vessel will be built at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: South Korea), and is scheduled for delivery in 2025. It will be managed by MOL and will transport LNG for JERA. The new vessel will be equipped with the cutting-edge MAN Energy Solutions engine (ME-GA), which improves fuel consumption efficiency, with specifications that enhance its environment friendliness, compared to conventional LNG carriers.

Through this long-term charter contract, MOL will contribute to the realization of a stable supply of LNG in partnership with JERA.



Founded on April 30, 2015, as a joint venture and comprehensive alliance between what was then known as the Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc., and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., bringing together the entire supply chain from fuel upstream operations and procurement to power generation and sales.