2023 June 14 10:24

Fire onboard tanker stops operations at Jurong Port Tank Terminals

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed at 0730 hours today that there was a fire onboard a tanker berthed at Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT). Smoke was observed on the forward part of the tanker.

Singapore Civil Defence Force marine and land-based firefighting forces, MPA patrol craft, and JPTT’s emergency response unit were deployed to put out the fire and ensure navigational safety.

As a precautionary measure, operations at the adjacent berths have stopped and a nearby vessel at the berth has been shifted to the anchorage.

The fire was extinguished at about 0925 hours, and the tanker’s crew are all safe and accounted for. There is no damage to the tanks and berths at JPTT.

Port operations and vessel traffic in the vicinity are not affected.

