2023 June 14 09:53

State flag raised on lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02, Dmitry Kozharsky

Image source: Telegram channel of USC

The state flag was raised yesterday, 13 June 2023, on the lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02 Dmitry Kozharsky built by Vyborg Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) fpr Atlantrybflot JSC (FOR Group) under the investment quotas programme, says the Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA).

The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by Aleksandr Gutsan, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North-West Federal District; Anton Alikhanov, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region; Ilya Shestakoov, head of the Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency); Pavel Balon, General Director of Management Company FOR.

The ship laid down on 1 November 2018, launched on 19 June 2020, and delivered to the customer on 3 February 2023. The new trawler will commence operation this summer. The lead trawler in the series of three units has joined the fishing fleet of the Northern Basin.

The Ice3 trawler with a hull of Arc4 is intended for bottom trawling with further processing and freezing the fish on board. The equipment freezing capacity is up to 105 tonnes of fish per day. The holds capacity is 2,375 cbm.

Key particulars: LOA – about 80.40 m; breadth – 15.40 m; draft – 6.51 m; displacement – 5,563; propulsion capacity – 4.64 MW; crew — 46.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built about 250 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1.550 million tonnes.

FOR Group is among the top ten largest fishing companies of Russia. With the Dmitry Kozharsky trawler the company’s fleet will number 14 large and mid-size ships.

Photos from FSA and the Telegram channel of USC