2023 June 13 10:37

Sea trials of passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot confirm the vessel’s excellent seaworthiness properties

Two catamarans of Project 04580 Kotlin will start operation this summer

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has held sea trials of the lead high-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot, of Project 04580 Kotlin, says Neva Travel on its Telegram.

According to the statement, the vessel has shown excellent seaworthiness properties while being tested in the waters of the Ladoga lake.

The first two passenger catamarans of Kotlin design launched in spring will be put on the high-speed passenger line between Saint-Petersburg and ‘Land of Forts’ in Kronshtadt this summer.

Particulars of Project 04580 Kotlin catamaran: LOA – 32 m; BOA – 8.7 m; depth – 1.4 m; draft – 1.32 m; engines - 2х882 kW; seakeeping capability – up to 4 points; speed max – about 30 knots. Passenger capacity – up to 200 people (including individuals with disabilities), crew – 3; hull and superstructure – aluminum-magnesium alloy.