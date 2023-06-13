2023 June 13 09:08

World Fuel Services to start bunkering operations in Jamaica with Scott Petroleum

The creation of a physical supply network for bunker fuel supply in Jamaica, a major bunkering hub in the Caribbean, will combine the experience, expertise, and resources in the region. Principal petroleum fuel products available will include high-quality straight-run VLSFO 0.5%, LSMGO 0.1%, and HFO 2% produced by the Petrojam refinery in Kingston, according to the company's release.

Bunkering operations will ramp up in Jamaican ports starting in July.



Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and World Kinect Energy Services divisions.