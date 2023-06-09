2023 June 9 17:29

ROVOP appoints Roland Reid as new Training & Competency Manager

ROVOP, a leading supplier of subsea Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) to the energy industry, says it has appointed Roland Reid as its new Training & Competency Manager. In his new position, Roland will be responsible for the training and competency development of ROVOP’s trainees, including the company’s next generation of skilled ROV pilots.



Roland brings significant experience to ROVOP, having worked in the energy sector for more than 30 years in both traditional energy, such as oil and gas, as well as various renewable energy projects.



Roland joins ROVOP having recently spent 12 years at Subsea7 and brings a wealth of experience in training and competency management from his time spent in both the traditional and renewable energy divisions there.



Among other highlights, Roland managed the company’s functional offshore competence framework, which were developed to be in line with IMCA (International Marine Contractors Association) competence guidelines. Also, in conjunction with the Global HSEQ function, Roland was responsible for the development and implementation of HSEQ training requirements and leadership development scheme for operational management and supervisors.



Roland then spent the last couple of years contracting, notably with Seaway7, which focuses on offshore wind.



Roland was formerly a Member of the IMCA Training and Competence core committee.