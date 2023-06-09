2023 June 9 17:02

Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2023 fell by 1.4% Y-o-Y

The port’s grain throughput rose by 10%

In January-May 2023, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia fell by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 3.21 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 10% to 1.5 million tonnes, handling of construction materials fell by 2.8% to 285.7 thousand tonnes, wood pellets – by 59% to 80 thousand tonnes, oil products — by 12% to 139 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput sank by 81%, year-on-year, to 1.6 thousand TEUs.

In the reported period, the port serviced 28.9 thousand passengers, down 14%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 14% to 622.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2022, the port of Liepaja handled 7.6 million tonnes.