2023 June 9 14:56

Throughput of Russian seaports in January-May 2023 rose by 11.2% YoY

Image source: ASOP

In January-May 2023, Russian seaports handled 379 million tonnes of cargo, up 11.2%, year-on-year, including 186.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+20.1%) and 192.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.8%), according to statistics of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) shared in its Telegram channel.

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin rose by 1% to 41.1 million tonnes including 12.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+18.7%) and 29 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.9%).

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 6.7% to 109.6 million tonnes including 47.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.9%) and 62.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.5%).

Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 21.7% to 126.6 million tonnes including 60.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+35.6%) and 66.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.3%).

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin rose by 31.4% to 2.8 million tonnes including 1.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+76.2%) and 1.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.7%).

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 8.5% to 98.9 million tonnes including 64.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.4%) and 34 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+6.9%).