2023 June 9 14:09

Fluxys LNG: regasification slots available on sale for August and September 2023

Fluxys LNG says it is offering Slots to unload, store and regasify a LNG cargo in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal, starting on 2, 22 and 30 August and on 2 and 9 September 2023.



For this cargoes, Fluxys LNG has upgraded the standard Slot size and commercializes as a bundle the firm rights to unload, store and regasify up to 165 000 m³ LNG over 10 days.