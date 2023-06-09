2023 June 9 09:20

Rosmorport is a customer of 21 projects on construction and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities

FSUE Rosmorport says its employees took part in the Berths of Russia 2023. Design, Construction, Reconstruction annual conference, which took place on June 7 in St. Petersburg. The company's delegation included representatives of the central office, the North-Western Basin Branch and the Far Eastern Basin Branch.

The event was attended by heads of ports and terminals, research institutes, employees of design and construction organizations, representatives of authorities regulating the seaport sector work. The event was organized to discuss topical issues of timely reconstruction and strengthening the protection of berthing facilities, state regulation of the industry and reducing the burden on the ecosystem, as well as presentation of unique technologies and methods of examination, design and construction of berths.

The conference started with the report of Elena Dayeva, Head of the Scientific and technical group of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Investment and Strategic Development Department. Summing up the results of the enterprise's 20-year work for the benefit of the country's maritime industry, she spoke about the FSUE “Rosmorport” major projects. Among the projects successfully completed by the enterprise are the construction of federal property facilities in the seaport of Sabetta, a new specialized port in the Sukhodol Bay of Primorsky Krai, an approach canal to the water area of the port in the seaport Passenger Port of St. Petersburg, a railway ferry complex in Baltiysk, the seaport of Kaliningrad; commissioning of 7 marine terminals in the seaport of Sochi, such as: Adler, Dagomys, Kurgorodok, Lazarevskoye, Loo, Matsesta and Hosta; creation of the water area of the Kozmino specialized oil seaport in the seaport of Vostochny.

“Today, the enterprise is a customer of 21 port infrastructure facilities construction and reconstruction projects within the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure,” Elena Daeva stressed. “It will result in growing the capacity of Russian seaports by more than 115 million tons by 2030. During this time, FSUE “Rosmorport” will invest over 19 billion rubles of its own funds in the development of port infrastructure.”

FSUE “Rosmorport” is also actively involved in updating the regulatory framework of the Russian Federation in the field of design and construction of port infrastructure. In 2023, by Order of the Ministry of Transport of Russia, changes to the seaports technological design standards regarding the reloading of ammonium nitrate and its derivatives were approved. The approval of a set of rules for the design of yacht marinas (ports) is at the final stage now.