  • 2023 June 8 18:17

    DNV and SMF study highlights upskilling needs of seafarers in the areas of decarbonization and digitalization

    DNV has published a study co-sponsored by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF), examining the key drivers transforming the maritime industry and their impact on ship management and seafarers. The study was handed over to SMF Chairman Mr. Hor Weng Yew during the Nor-Shipping trade fair in Oslo.

    The research draws on a comprehensive methodology combining a literature review, expert consultations, and a survey of over 500 seafarers responsible for operating dry bulk, tanker, and container vessels globally. Of the many forces shaping the future of maritime, decarbonization and digitalization were identified to have the most profound impact on the future of seafarers and ship management leading up to 2030.

    Eighty-one percent of seafarers surveyed indicated that they require either partial or complete training to effectively work with the advanced technology that will be present onboard future ships. Similarly, over 75 percent of the respondent expressed a requirement for partial or complete training on new fuel types such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), batteries or synthetic fuels. This training deficit rose to 87 percent of survey respondents for emerging fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen and methanol.

    As shipowners and operators are increasingly deploying modern technologies onboard and exploring the use of alternative fuels in a bid to stay compliant, the handling of incoming fuels and technologies will require the crew to have additional skill sets and thus the need for comprehensive training. At the same time, growing automation of components and systems onboard is expected to bring about a rise in autonomous and smart ships, thus the need to consider remote shore monitoring in the future.

    Following the research results, the study recommends seafarer training to be prioritized for fuels that are most likely to be predominant in the current decade, capitalizing on the ease of accessibility and range of modern training methods to improve skill deficits.

    It was also found that career advancement and development opportunities for seafarers will improve with the trend towards decarbonization and digitalization, complemented by the expected prevalence of complementary shore-based roles in the future.

    DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. We enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry – across all vessel types and offshore structures. We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges. For more information visit: www.dnv.com/maritime

    Established in 2004, the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) is a conduit between the public and private sectors to accomplish the twin mission of developing and promoting Singapore as an International Maritime Centre (IMC); and to attract, engage and grow a talent pipeline to position Maritime Singapore for continued growth.

