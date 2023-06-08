2023 June 8 10:21

Yara Marine and Veracity by DNV integration to streamline fleet analytics and compliance

The integrated partnership agreement was signed at Nor-Shipping



Yara Marine Technologies says it has signed an agreement with DNV’s independent industry cloud platform Veracity that will allow users of Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics performance management and reporting tool to harness the power of the Veracity platform and DNV’s data verification services. The integrated partnership agreement, signed at Nor-Shipping, will enable the transfer of real-time operational data directly to Veracity on a daily basis, ensuring that data for compliance reporting can be quality assured and prepared for DNV’s verification services.



The integration will empower Yara Marine customers to proactively meet the continuous improvement component of the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and will also fulfill the requirements of the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) regulation. Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics is a state-of-the-art vessel performance analysis and reporting tool that includes all necessary data to analyze and improve a vessel’s operational efficiency. Coupling Fleet Analytics with Veracity’s real-time verification capabilities will unlock actionable insights based on ship data and will make emissions compliance reporting more efficient and accurate.



Integrating digital systems will be a crucial mechanism to facilitate maritime digitalization and drive the industry’s decarbonization efforts. Tanker operator Stenersen, the first Yara Marine customer to use the integrated system, was quick to see that connectivity is a key ingredient in reaching net zero maritime emissions.



Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with shipowners, yards, and naval architects as partners in its effort to drive the change toward sustainable shipping. Today, Yara Marine offers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge green technologies, spanning from SOx Scrubbers and Vessel Optimization solutions (Route Pilot AI, FuelOpt, and Fleet Analytics) to turnkey Shore Power solutions and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine Technologies is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.