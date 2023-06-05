2023 June 5 16:08

COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches ANE service maiden voyage

As the ship "CONTSHIP YEN" slowly left the Hutchison Whampoa Terminal in Sydney on May 19, it marked the successful launch of ANE service, the first regional feeder of COSCO SHIPPING Lines that covers major ports in Australia and Port Auckland in New Zealand, the shipping company said in its news release.



It is also another milestone reached by COSCO SHIPPING in Australia and New Zealand, as part of its push to further expand its presence in the third-country markets and regional markets.

The ANE service is currently connected to BELL BAY, Tasmania, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, providing bi-weekly service with a capacity of 700TEU.



The successful launch of the ANE service has not only directly connected Australia with New Zealand for the first time but also provided more convenient and efficient shipping and extension services for the import and export of goods in Tasmania by relying on COSCO SHIPPING's mainline and feeder network that covers the whole world.