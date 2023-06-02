2023 June 2 12:41

Joint MPA-DITRDCA announcement on green and digital shipping

Spearheading green and digital shipping cooperation between Australia and Singapore



Australia and Singapore have commenced discussions to explore areas of cooperation in green and digital shipping and will establish a Singapore-Australia Green and Digital Shipping Corridor by the end of 2025. This development aligns with the Green Shipping Cooperation initiative outlined in the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement in October 2022 signed by Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Gan Kim Yong, and Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism, Mr Don Farrell, and witnessed by the Prime Ministers from both sides, SG Press Centre said.



Australia’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), a Statutory Board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport (MOT), are jointly leading this cooperation. These authorities are working closely with port operators, relevant jurisdictions and maritime and energy value chain stakeholders on both sides to galvanise action to decarbonise and digitalise the shipping industry. Through coordinated efforts, DITRDCA and MPA aim initially to scope areas of mutual interest and collaboration to reduce carbon emissions in the maritime sector.



This includes the establishment of low and zero-carbon fuel supply chains and greening port services and shipping operations to accelerate the development and uptake of green marine fuel sources. Collaboration would also involve the identification of digital shipping solutions to facilitate efficient port call and flow of goods, and paperless handling between the ports of Australia and Singapore, all of which will ensure interoperability across the relevant systems.



In view of the substantial cross-border trade between Australia and Singapore, this collaboration is a significant step towards exploring how both partners can take a global leadership role in optimising their shipping routes to test and trial green and digital solutions. This reinforces the importance of international cooperation in decarbonising shipping and the maritime industry.