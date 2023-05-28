2023 May 28 13:37

Vestas wins 37 MW EnVentus order in Turkey

Vestas says it has received a 37 MW order for a wind project in Turkey. The contract includes the supply and installation of six V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.



“With this order, we have secured more than 130 MW of EnVentus projects signed in Turkey, demonstrating that, with our V162-6.2 MW, we continue to increase the annual energy production and optimise the business case of our customers’ projects. We are glad to see how the EnVentus platform enters the Turkish market and expands its footprint in the world”, says General Manager of Vestas Turkey, Levent Ishak.



Turbine delivery is planned for the last quarter of 2023, whilst commissioning is expected for the second quarter of 2024.



The project and customer names are undisclosed.



Vestas installed Turkey’s first wind turbine in 1984 and has since then delivered over 2 GW of wind capacity to the country.