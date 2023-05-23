2023 May 23 17:55

Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk branch changed tariffs for crew boat services

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk Branch notifies that from May 12, 2023 in accordance with the order of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk branch dated 12.05.2023 No. 134“a” and from May 15, 2023 in accordance with the order of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk branch dated 15.05.2023 No. 137“a” tariffs for crew boat services, rendered by the Branch in the seaport of Arkhangelsk and provided by Gals and Spolokhi vessels, change.

More information on the new tariffs for the crew boat services rendered by the Branch in the seaport of Arkhangelsk and provided by Gals and Spolokhi vessels is available on “Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the Arkhangelsk Branch” page of FSUE Rosmorport’s website.